Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Loretta Young


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Loretta Young Obituary
Evelyn Loretta Young

Louisville - YOUNG, Evelyn Loretta, 81, passed away, Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Young; son, Douglas Wayne Young; parents, Edward Fields, Sr., and Erma Elizabeth Huffman; brother, Carl Huffman; and sister, Ethel Wick.

Mrs. Young is survived by her children, Stephen Young, and Jennifer Hicks; 2 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; 3 brothers; and 1 sister.

Visitation will be Tuesday 12pm-8pm and Wednesday 10am-1pm at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road with service to follow Wednesday 1pm. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now