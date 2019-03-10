|
Evelyn Loretta Young
Louisville - YOUNG, Evelyn Loretta, 81, passed away, Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Young; son, Douglas Wayne Young; parents, Edward Fields, Sr., and Erma Elizabeth Huffman; brother, Carl Huffman; and sister, Ethel Wick.
Mrs. Young is survived by her children, Stephen Young, and Jennifer Hicks; 2 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; 3 brothers; and 1 sister.
Visitation will be Tuesday 12pm-8pm and Wednesday 10am-1pm at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road with service to follow Wednesday 1pm. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019