Evelyn M. (Cawthon) Reams
Brandenburg - Evelyn M. (Cawthon) Reams, 88, passed away on April 17, 2019 at Baptist Hospital East. She was retired from Stitzel-Weller Distillery, having worked as a Secretary in Human Resources.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert L. Reams. She is survived by 2 children, Robert L. Reams II and Lisa Manuel, 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
A private memorial will be held in the near future. The family asks that contributions in her memory be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019