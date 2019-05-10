|
Evelyn M. Trail
Louisville - Mrs. Evelyn Mae Trail, age 97, of Pioneer Village, returned to her Heavenly Father Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Mrs. Trail was born in Ohio County, KY on February 10, 1922 to the late Thomas and Stella Culbertson. She was a member of Hebron Lane Church of Christ and a faithful servant of Christ for 81 years. After her church work, she spent her time taking care of her family. She retired from the Census Bureau in Indiana after 27 years of excellent service as a statistical data analyst.
Among those who preceded her in death are, her husband, Jewell "Jake" Trail, and siblings, Catherine James, Jim Culbertson, and Clarence Lake Culbertson.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Jeannie Davis (Sherman) and Sheila Carwile (Roy); Evelyn's grandchildren, Michelle Swift (Jason), Desiree Rose, Curtis Carwile (Becca), Cassie Corbett (Jeremy), and Melissa Cunningham (Eric); her great- grandchildren, Jake, Andrew, Elizabeth, Davis, Hill, Titus, Caroline, Isabella, Evelyn, Ezra, Cameron, and Lydia; sister, Wanda Witowski and a host of other dear family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood, and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Andy Alexander and Ron Halbrook will officiate. Pallbearers: Sherman Davis, Roy Carwile, Jeremy Corbett, Jason Swift, Eric Cunningham, and Curtis Carwile. Honorary pallbearers: Jake and Andrew Swift. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 10, 2019