Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens-East
Following Services
Grace Evangelical Free Church
Factory Lane
Louisville, KY
Evelyn Mae Houchin Borders

Evelyn Mae Houchin Borders Obituary
Evelyn Mae Houchin Borders

Louisville - Evelyn Mae Houchin Borders, 101, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Jefferson Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was a long-standing member of Lyndon Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Noble Vernon Borders; a son, Steve Borders; a grandson, Brian Keith Borders and her parents, Herbert and Beulah Hazelip Houchin.

Survivors include three sons and their wives, Mike and Connie Borders, Rick and Rina Borders and David and Karla Borders; one sister, Dorothy Geyer; three grandchildren, Mrs. Amy McCausland (Stephen), Mrs. Abby Peiravi (Faramarz) and Merritt Borders (Mary) and seven great grandchildren.

Military burial honors will be 1PM Monday, January 20, 2020, at Louisville Memorial Gardens-East with a memorial service to immediately follow at Grace Evangelical Free Church on Factory Lane in Louisville.

To light a candle of remembrance and leave an online condolence please visit, www.trowbridgefh.com

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
