Evelyn Mae Houchin Borders
Louisville - Evelyn Mae Houchin Borders, 101, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Jefferson Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was a long-standing member of Lyndon Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Noble Vernon Borders; a son, Steve Borders; a grandson, Brian Keith Borders and her parents, Herbert and Beulah Hazelip Houchin.
Survivors include three sons and their wives, Mike and Connie Borders, Rick and Rina Borders and David and Karla Borders; one sister, Dorothy Geyer; three grandchildren, Mrs. Amy McCausland (Stephen), Mrs. Abby Peiravi (Faramarz) and Merritt Borders (Mary) and seven great grandchildren.
Military burial honors will be 1PM Monday, January 20, 2020, at Louisville Memorial Gardens-East with a memorial service to immediately follow at Grace Evangelical Free Church on Factory Lane in Louisville.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020