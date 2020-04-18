|
|
Evelyn Marie (Shirley) Poulsen
Louisville - Evelyn Marie (Shirley) Poulsen, 88, passed away April 16, 2020, after a long battle with dementia.
She was born July 15, 1931 in Bedford, IN to Riley P. and Birdie E. Shirley. Shortly afterward the family moved to Louisville where Evelyn was raised and happily lived her life. She was 21 and working at Reynolds Metals when she met Ron Poulsen, or "the cutest boy" as she told her mother, and shortly before her 22nd birthday in 1953 they were married. They spent over 61 happy and fulfilling years together, raising three daughters and a menagerie of pets, until Ron's death in 2014. Evelyn was a natural and gifted athlete who excelled at most any sport she attempted, most notably tennis, racquetball, softball, golf and bowling. She and Ron loved to vacation together with frequent road trips to Florida, New England, Texas and the Carolina coastline, along with a unique and unforgettable anniversary trip to Hawaii. Evelyn loved her family, as well as her pets and grandpets, fiercely. She was a true matriarch and the touchstone for everyone in both her immediate and extended family. She will be so sorely missed, but remembered forever as a strong and intelligent woman, and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She was a wonderful example of abiding love, faith and dedication to others.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 61 years, Ronald T. Poulsen, her brothers Riley and Bill, and her very special Aunt Mim. She is survived by her daughters Stephanie Weinstein, Susan Poulsen and Patti Shipley, two grandsons and two great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, The Animal Care Society on Westport Road, or to Hosparus Health of Louisville, whose assistance and support during these last few months has meant so much and been so appreciated. Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersontown, is handling arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020