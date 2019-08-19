|
|
Evelyn R. Harmon
Louisville - Evelyn R. Harmon 84 of Louisville passed away peacefully at Lyndon Woods Care and Rehabilitation on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Born in Bardstown, KY she was the former Evelyn Rhodes. Evelyn retired from the Census Bureau.
She is preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Mary Rhodes; her brothers Thomas Ray and Kenneth Rhodes.
Left to cherish her memory are her son Gwen Young; brother Melvin Rhodes; Nieces Tammy Jackson (Scott) . Angela Cross (Kenneth) and Janetta Prussia (Robert) and a nephew Michael Rhodes.
Evelyn will have a graveside service at 1pm Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Bardstown City Cemetery in Bardstown, KY
Online condolences www.Ratterman.com
Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home Jeffersontown in charge of arrangements
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 19, 2019