Evelyn Ruth Tinker
Louisville - 92, died Wednesday at Norton Women & Children's Hospital.
She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn, nieces and nephews.
Funeral and burial are private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge of arrangements.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.