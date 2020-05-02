Evelyn Ruth Tinker
Evelyn Ruth Tinker

Louisville - 92, died Wednesday at Norton Women & Children's Hospital.

She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn, nieces and nephews.

Funeral and burial are private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge of arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
W T Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home
3815 Newburg Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 458-6214
