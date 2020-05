Or Copy this URL to Share

Evelyn Ruth Tinker



Louisville - 92, died Wednesday at Norton Women & Children's Hospital.



She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn, nieces and nephews.



Funeral and burial are private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge of arrangements.









