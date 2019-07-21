|
|
Evelyn Stratton Matix age 96, of Louisville Kentucky, formerly of Harrodsburg, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the age of 96. Born December 19, 1922 she was the daughter of the late Horace M. and Virdye B. Stratton and the beloved wife of the late Stanley Matix.
Aunt Evelyn, as she was affectionately known by her many nieces and nephews, with her sharp wit and gregarious personality, was always the life of the party. She believed in three things above all: love the LORD, work hard and never take yourself too seriously. Her favorite pieces of advice were to never sweat the small stuff and to always live life to the fullest. She was an avid fan of all things U of L.
Evelyn is survived by brother, N. B. Stratton, sister in law, Frances Stratton and brother in law, Charles Johnstone, all of Harrodsburg. Evelyn also leaves behind two step daughters: Vicki Matix McEwen and Shirley Ann Matix Taylor. Other family include, five nieces: Jackie Wainscott, Debbie Stratton, and Anne Donnally of Harrodsburg, Jennifer Adams of Bellaire Beach, FL and Beth Johnstone Markham of Kill Devil Hills, NC; two nephews: Kenny Stratton of Harrodsburg and Sonny Johnstone of Charleston, WV; as well as several great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brother H.M. Stratton Jr., sister Shirley Stratton Johnstone, niece Robin Johnstone and nephew Timothy Stratton.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Paul's Methodist Church Open Door Meal Ministry, 2000 Douglas Blvd. Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019