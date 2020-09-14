Evelyn "Deloris" Webb
Louisville - Entered into rest on Monday, September 14th at Symphony at Valley Farms.
She was a retired secretary for Brandies Elementary and a member of Rockford Lane Baptist Church.
Mrs. Webb was preceded in rest by her husband of 59 years, Daymond Webb.
She is survived by her children, Nathan Webb and Kimberly Bruner (Kevin); three grandchildren, Misty Burrell (Brian), Jessica Giffin (Kell) and Ashley Webb (Rusty Craig); five great-grandchildren, Dakota, Brogan, Caitlyn, Ryleigh and Travis; and a brother, Timmy Pack.
Her funeral will be on Friday at 11am at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Garnettsville Cemetery in Meade County. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3pm until 8pm.