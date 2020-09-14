Evelyn "Deloris" WebbLouisville - Entered into rest on Monday, September 14th at Symphony at Valley Farms.She was a retired secretary for Brandies Elementary and a member of Rockford Lane Baptist Church.Mrs. Webb was preceded in rest by her husband of 59 years, Daymond Webb.She is survived by her children, Nathan Webb and Kimberly Bruner (Kevin); three grandchildren, Misty Burrell (Brian), Jessica Giffin (Kell) and Ashley Webb (Rusty Craig); five great-grandchildren, Dakota, Brogan, Caitlyn, Ryleigh and Travis; and a brother, Timmy Pack.Her funeral will be on Friday at 11am at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with interment following in Garnettsville Cemetery in Meade County. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3pm until 8pm.