Evelyn Zirnheld
Louisville - passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William & Margaret Duke; brothers, Billy Duke & Donald Duke Sr.
Evelyn attended Highview Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, mawmaw, and a dear friend to many people.
Left to cherish her memory, her husband of 67 years, Clarence "Tiny" Zirnheld; son, Roger Zirnheld (Clara); grandson, Roger Dale Zirnheld Jr. (Andrea); brother, James "Curley" Duke (Delores).
Visitation Sunday, March 17, 2019 12-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Funeral Monday, March 18, 2019 11am in the Arch L. Heady & Son Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 16, 2019