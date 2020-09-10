Everett McKimClarksville - Everett McKim, 73, of Clarksville, IN, formerly of Jeffersonville, IN, passed away Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Robley Rex VA Hospital. He was born September 7, 1947 in Corydon, IN and was a locksmith who owned McKim Locksmith in Jeffersonville. He loved all automobiles, and was an Army Veteran who served in the Vietnam War.He was preceded in death by his son, Johnny McKim; and parents, Donald and Jacie McKim.He is survived by his wife, Patricia McKim; step-son, Steven Donovan Helton; step-granddaughter, Cheyenne Marie Helton; two brothers, Burrell (Phyllis) McKim and Lester P. McKim; two sisters, Karen (Bobby) Embry and Cindy (Rob) Wild; nephews and nieces, Troy Embry, Perry Banet, Brent McKim, and April McKim; along with an aunt, uncle, and cousins.Cremation was chosen.Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.