Everett Pike

Everett PikeShepherdsville - Everett Boone Pike, aka Pawy , returned to his Heavenly Father on September 14, 2020 at the young age (for him) of 90. Dad passed away due to Covid, but was able to be at his Pikeland Family Farm surrounded by Angels and his family. Dad is preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Nellie Pike; and his sister, Margie Powers Pike. Here to carry on his memories of his amazing life is his beloved wife of 69 years, Shirley Pike, whom he referred to as "his precious everything"; his brother, and nightly phone talking buddy, Jim Pike; his children Denise Price (Randy), Mike Pike (Debbie), Sherry Whitehead, Bill Pike (Kathy), and Tom Pike (Charlotte). He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren with 2 more in the oven. Many nieces and nephews, and friends as numerous as the stars. After graduating from St.Xavier High School, dad began his 40 year career with the Louisville Police Department where he earned many distinguished awards, including Policeman of the Year twice. Upon his retirement in 1992, he was honored with the 3rd District Police Station being named after him and a plaque installed on the building. Dad's true passion was taking care of his wife and family and being involved in our lives. Boone and Shirley really did have the marriage made in heaven, and blessed by God. Dad never missed the birth of his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and Pawy started his tradition of arriving at each event with the "it's a Boy/Girl" cigars and a bottle of champagne. Dad was an exceptional role model who lived a simple and compassionate life, a devoute and prayerful Catholic, and was our humble Superman. Dad had many hobbies, including raising pigeons, rabbits, and chickens. He provided eggs for everyone but with one request to return the carton! Dad loved rabbit and squirrel hunting, raised beagle hounds and was a member of the Bluegrass Beagle Club and Rolling Fork Beagle Club. Dad won many award with his beagles and even had a Field Trial Champion. He exercised daily, always belonged to a gym, as kids, we would take turns riding on his back as he did pushups between chairs! He enjoyed riding his stationary bike and watching any western, but especially the Rifleman. Much time and memories have been made at the Nolin Lake Pike camp, established 50 years ago by mom and dad. Due to Covid19, we won't be able to give dad the super party he deserves, but he will always be remembered as one of the good guys, a loving husband, and the Best Daddy and Pawy ever! Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Rita Catholic Church, or St. Jude Children Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted at St. Rita Catholic Church (8709 Preston Highway Louisville, KY 40219) on Saturday September 19, at 10am with burial following at St.Michael Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects at Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home (4895 N. Preston Highway Shepherdsville KY, 40165) on Thursday September 17, from 3pm-8pm and on Friday September 18, from 12pm until 8pm.