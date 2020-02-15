|
Evon Brightwell
Clarksville - Funeral services for Evon Brightwell, 92, of Clarksville, Indiana, will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1840 E. 8th Street in Jeffersonville, with burial to follow in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Tuesday from 10-11 AM at the church. She passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Clark Memorial Hospital.
Evon was born on March 11, 1927 in Howardstown, Kentucky, to the late Henry Roy and Nellie Ann Nalley. She was a graduate of St. Charles High School in St. Mary, Kentucky. After graduation, Evon moved to Jeffersonville, Indiana in 1945. She worked as a bookkeeper for Clark County Motors in Jeffersonville, Steel Fabricators and the Children's Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, and was the cafeteria manager for Sacred Heart School in Jeffersonville. She was a charter member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was active in church and school functions. After retirement, Evon volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed special times with grandchildren, Bible Study Group, and the many fun times with Long Standing Bunco Club.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Albert Brightwell; eleven siblings, Robert A. Nalley, Roy J. Nalley, Donald Nalley, Gerald Nalley, Henrietta Probus, Laverne Geisenheimer, Martha Dodds, Carolyn Horne, Nellie Mae Nalley, Evelyn Likens, and Glenda Lawrence.
She is survived by her sons, Albert Brightwell Jr. (Patricia); Dr. Joseph Brightwell (LuAnn); Bruce A. Brightwell (Jan); a brother, Harold Nalley (Donna); a sister, Linda Kunze; eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020