|
|
F. David Spalding
Louisville - F. David Spalding, 93, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
David was born in 1926 to the late James and Lena Spalding in Cox's Creek, Kentucky. David was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church for over 60 years. He had a great love for his family and enjoyed being able to spend time with them.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy Spalding.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, David, Richard (Peggy), Gary (Debbie), Kevin (Mischelle), and Eric Spalding (Lee Ann); 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and brother, John Spalding (Jane).
Funeral Mass for David will be at 10 AM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Thursday, January 16 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Angels Academy. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020