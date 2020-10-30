1/1
F. Joy Starita Koniak
F. Joy Starita Koniak

Louisville - F. Joy Starita Koniak, 90, of Bay St. Louis, MS and current resident of Louisville passed away on October 23, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Joseph Koniak; their children, Francie Russell (Chris) and Joseph Koniak Jr.; and grandchildren Elwyn, Alima, Emma and Delpine Koniak, and Greg, Matt and Laura Russell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Saturday October 31, 2020 at Saint Martha Catholic Church

2825 Klondike Ln. Louisville, KY 40218. Guests are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday October 31, 2020 from 8:30am -10:00am at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd, Louisville KY 40222.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
