F. Joy Starita KoniakLouisville - F. Joy Starita Koniak, 90, of Bay St. Louis, MS and current resident of Louisville passed away on October 23, 2020.She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Joseph Koniak; their children, Francie Russell (Chris) and Joseph Koniak Jr.; and grandchildren Elwyn, Alima, Emma and Delpine Koniak, and Greg, Matt and Laura Russell.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Saturday October 31, 2020 at Saint Martha Catholic Church2825 Klondike Ln. Louisville, KY 40218. Guests are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday October 31, 2020 from 8:30am -10:00am at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd, Louisville KY 40222.