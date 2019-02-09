|
Fabian D. "Butch" McCue, Jr.
Louisville - Fabian D. "Butch" McCue, Jr. 78, passed away Thursday, February 7th, 2019. Fabian, known to family and Friends as Butch, is preceded in death by his sisters, Sherry and Sharon and his parents, Iola and Mac.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, his son, Marty McCue (Debbie), his daughter, Jennifer, his brother, Michael, 7 Lucky grandchildren and nephews, Michael and Christopher who were like sons to him as welll as other numerous nieces and nephews.
He loved his Kentucky Wildcats and his Pittsburg Steelers.
His visitation will be Sunday, February 10th from Noon to 4PM with a Celebration of Life at 4PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Expressions of Sympathy can be made to the Arrow Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 9, 2019