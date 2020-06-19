Fadel M. Friedlander Hochroth M.D.
Fadel M. Friedlander Hochroth, M.D.

October 9, 1931-June 15, 2020.

One of six women graduates of the University of Louisville Medical School in 1957, dedicated pediatrician, founding director of pediatric emergency at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital, clinical assistant professor of Columbia University, public health practitioner in New York and Kentucky, after several years battling primary progressive aphasia, Fadel Hochroth passed peacefully in her sleep on Monday in San José, California. Upon retirement at age 77, she traveled, enjoyed art, music, the ballet, and family time in New York City, Paris, Hawaii and, since 2012, in San José. Her last twenty years were filled with the joy of seeing her four grandchildren - Alex, Jaden, Margot and Max - growing up.

She is predeceased by her brother, William Percy (Bill) Friedlander, survived by her dear sister Suzanne Harvey Abramson, her devoted daughter-in-law Nanci, and her children, Lisa, Martin and John whose love is reciprocally eternal.

A memorial is planned for the Fall of 2020.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
