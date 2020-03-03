|
|
Fannie B. Neal
Jeffersontown - Fannie B. Neal, 72, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by a son, Handre Neal and a brother, John "Doc" Neal.
Survivors include her son, Troy Neal (Renae); sister, Jackie Toogood; brother Phillip Neal; close friend, Gloria; 7 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00pm Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with burial to follow in Simpson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 2:00pm-6:00pm Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020