A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Congregational Methodist Church
3810 Garland Ave
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
First Congregational Methodist Church
3810 Garland Ave
Fannie M. Autry


1933 - 2019
Fannie M. Autry Obituary
Fannie M. Autry

Louisville - 86, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.

She was a member of First Congregational Methodist Church.

Mrs. Autry was preceded in death by her sister Louise DeBose.

She is survived by her children, Toney Autry of Cincinnati, OH., Skylar Autry of FT Worth, TX. and Marilyn Barlow (Eugene) of Jeffersonville, IN.; grandchildren, David Autry and Dijon Barlow; brother, Willie McWilliams Jr.; special nieces, Rev. Stacy DeBose-Dyson (Dwight) and Tina DeBose, and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and special a friend Shirley Hunter.

Visitation: 10am -12pm Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at First Congregational Methodist Church, 3810 Garland Ave, with funeral service to follow at noon, entombment in Evergreen Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
