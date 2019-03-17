Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Farmer Malone, Jr.

Louisville - 83, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his son, Jerry Malone.

Farmer is survived by his wife, Susan Freeman-Malone; Children, Darrell Malone, Bill (Angela) Malone, Cheryl Malone-Weaver, Scotty Malone, Aaron Houston, and Farmer Malone, III; 13 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11 am to 1 pm with a funeral to follow at 1 pm on Wednesday, March 20th at Newcomer Funeral Home, Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie HWY). Burial will follow at Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery (3800 Shanks LN).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
