Farris Dixon
1927 - 2020
Farris Dixon

Farris Dixon, 93, passed away peacefully at his home on October 11, 2020. He was born in Louisville on October 1, 1927 to the late Oscar Allen Dixon and Hazel Oles Dixon. He graduated from Dupont Manual High School, served in the US Navy and graduated from the University of Louisville Speed School of Mechanical Engineering in 1953. His first position after graduating from college was with American Standard, which he described as a "big company". He then held a position with a "bigger company" which was General Electric. His third position was the "biggest job", with the Army Corps of Engineers, from which he retired on 3/3/93, and had enjoyed the most. He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years Helen, his son Steven, Concord, NC, daughter Claire Dixon-Conder, Lexington, KY, Granddaughter Carla Braun (J.), great-granddaughters Anna and Carys, Lexington, KY. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Janice Dixon Braun, sister Vivian Klinglesmith and son-in-law Joe Conder. Due to Covid-19, there will be no service at this time. If desired, a donation may be made to Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40207 or Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane, Louisville, KY 40222.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
