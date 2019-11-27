|
Fay Shook Solley
Louisville - 99, a long-time resident of Louisville and daughter of the founder of Caufield and Shook commercial photographic firm, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Scottsville, Ky. She was born in Louisville to the late Frank W. and Pansy Shook. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, James E. Thornberry, her second husband of twenty-five years, Robert C. Solley, her siblings, Vivian Shook Greishaber, Sarah Shook Porter, Frank W. Shook, Jr., and two nieces, Mary Lou Rompf Long, and Ann Romp Conklin.
Mrs. Solley is survived by a niece, Patricia Porter Mares, Phoenix, AZ; two nephews, Frank W. Shook Il (Martha), Scottsville, KY; and Rev. Dr. Joseph W. Shook (Claudia), Albany, NY. Also surviving are great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, all with whom she maintained contact.
She was active in several law practices in Louisville. As long as her health allowed, she was an active member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church and a member of John Marshall Chapter of the DAR.
It was her wish for her body to be given to the University of Louisville Medical School, with cremains to be inurned at her mother's grave in Cave Hill Cemetery.
A memorial service will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home. There will be a short time of visitation, from 9-11a, prior to the service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Senior Ministry, St. Matthews United Methodist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019