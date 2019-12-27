|
Fay Tydings McEwan
Louisville - Fay Tydings McEwan, 92, born in Harlan, KY, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Louisville, KY.
Mrs. McEwan was the daughter of the late Clyde M. and Marcia Huff Tydings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William (Bill) McEwan, infant brother, Elmon Clyde Tydings; and a brother, David Tydings.
Survivors include a sister-in-law Sarah Tydings; niece, Brenda Peterson (Steve); great niece, Breanna Sexton; and great-great-niece, Bella Sexton, all of Johnson City, TN; John Cain, cousin by marriage, Louisville, KY.
Fay graduated from Louisville Girls High School.
Mrs. McEwan was a member of Ralph Avenue Church of Christ, and retired from the Henry Vogt Machine Company after 30 years of service.
Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd, followed by burial at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 pm Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Portland Christian School.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019