Faye Carol Rice
Louisville - Faye Carol Rice, 81, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Lexington on May 4, 1939, a daughter of the late Clyde and Louise Joslin Demaree. Also preceding her in death were two siblings Richard Demaree and Shirley Jean Charles.
Faye was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother nurturing her family through the years as a stay at home mother and homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, James N. Rice, to whom she would have been married 56 years; her daughter, Theresa J. Grever (Louis); two granddaughters, Diane Hernandez (Josh) and Leslie Grever; three great-grandchildren, Parker, Lawson and Kennedy Hernandez.
Visitation will be at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, Saturday, September 19th from 1-4 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 4 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
.