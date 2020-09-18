1/1
Faye Carol Rice
1939 - 2020
Faye Carol Rice

Louisville - Faye Carol Rice, 81, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Lexington on May 4, 1939, a daughter of the late Clyde and Louise Joslin Demaree. Also preceding her in death were two siblings Richard Demaree and Shirley Jean Charles.

Faye was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother nurturing her family through the years as a stay at home mother and homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, James N. Rice, to whom she would have been married 56 years; her daughter, Theresa J. Grever (Louis); two granddaughters, Diane Hernandez (Josh) and Leslie Grever; three great-grandchildren, Parker, Lawson and Kennedy Hernandez.

Visitation will be at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, Saturday, September 19th from 1-4 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 4 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
SEP
19
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
