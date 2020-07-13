Faye Louise Jackson
Louisville - 81, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.
She was a member of Burnett Ave. Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Shirley Shively (Charles), James Shively, Jr. "Pete" (Millie), Renita Shively (Bill), Cynthia Jackson, Michael Jackson (Tammie); sister, Joyce Ann Anaga; host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, 2 great-great grandchildren, other family and friends.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Burnett Ave. Baptist Church, 6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy., with funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons.