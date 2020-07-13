1/1
Faye Louise Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faye Louise Jackson

Louisville - 81, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.

She was a member of Burnett Ave. Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Shirley Shively (Charles), James Shively, Jr. "Pete" (Millie), Renita Shively (Bill), Cynthia Jackson, Michael Jackson (Tammie); sister, Joyce Ann Anaga; host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, 2 great-great grandchildren, other family and friends.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Burnett Ave. Baptist Church, 6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy., with funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved