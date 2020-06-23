Faynella Clardy Johnson
Faynella Clardy Johnson

Louisville - 79, passed away on Sunday June 21, 2020 surrounded by her loved one's in the comfort of her home.

Funeral: 11 am Saturday at G. C. Williams, burial: Green Meadows Cemetery, Visitation: 10-11 am Saturday,




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral
11:00 AM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
