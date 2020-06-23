Or Copy this URL to Share

Faynella Clardy Johnson



Louisville - 79, passed away on Sunday June 21, 2020 surrounded by her loved one's in the comfort of her home.



Funeral: 11 am Saturday at G. C. Williams, burial: Green Meadows Cemetery, Visitation: 10-11 am Saturday,









