Ferdinand A. Oehler Jr.
April 11, 1917 - March 11, 2007
The Very Best Dad In The World & The Most Wonderful Husband
Podsie, it was twelve years ago today that we held you tightly. We tenderly stroked your cheeks and squeezed your hands in ours. We sang together as a family one last time. We told you that we love you more than anything in this world and we gave you our last kisses as the Angels came for you. It has been twelve years since we've seen the sunshine of your smile, felt the strength of your embrace, seen the twinkle in your eyes, heard you sing "Silent Night," felt the gentle touch of your hand on our faces as you gazed at us with love and adoration, heard you whisper "I love you, Daughter and Naomi," and felt the love and devotion in your tender kisses. We miss you more than our words can ever express. You were the sunshine of our lives and you made us happy even when skies were gray.
We cherish all our special memories of the wonderful times we shared together
as a family for 55 years, the dreams you helped us to achieve and the hope that you instilled in each of us.
We know that you are smiling down on us right now from Heaven because we feel your love and spirit beside us as you continue to encourage and guide us through the remainder of our journey through life here on earth. You were, are, and always will be our sunshine, our joy, our inspiration, our strength, and our hero. Today, tomorrow, and always
you live forever in our hearts.
All of our love is yours always and forever, Your Daughter, K.J. and Your Wife, Naomi
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 11, 2019