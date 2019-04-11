|
|
Ferdinand A. Oehler, Jr.
04/11/1917 - 03/11/2007
102 Years Ago Today
The World's Greatest Dad & The Most
Wonderful Husband Was Born
PODSIE
You were, are, and always will be,
our sunshine, our joy, our strength,
our inspiration, and our hero.
We feel your spirit and your love
beside us every single day lighting our paths,
encouraging us, and guiding us through
every step we take here on earth.
HAPPY 102nd BIRTHDAY
TO OUR BELOVED ANGEL IN HEAVEN
Our Hearts and All Our Love Are Yours,
Always and Forever,
Your Daughter, K.J., and Your Wife, Naomi
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019