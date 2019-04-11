Resources
04/11/1917 - 03/11/2007



102 Years Ago Today

The World's Greatest Dad & The Most

Wonderful Husband Was Born



PODSIE



You were, are, and always will be,

our sunshine, our joy, our strength,

our inspiration, and our hero.



We feel your spirit and your love

beside us every single day lighting our paths,

encouraging us, and guiding us through

every step we take here on earth.



HAPPY 102nd BIRTHDAY

TO OUR BELOVED ANGEL IN HEAVEN

Our Hearts and All Our Love Are Yours,

Always and Forever,

Your Daughter, K.J., and Your Wife, Naomi
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
