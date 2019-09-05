Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel at Pillar (Formerly Apple Patch)
7408 Hwy 329
Crestwood, KY
Ferol Ann Rowe

Ferol Ann Rowe Obituary
Ferol Ann Rowe

Crestwood - A Celebration for the Wicked Witch, Ferol Ann Rowe, will take place on September 11, 2019, in the Chapel at Pillar (Formerly Apple Patch) 7408 Hwy 329, Crestwood, KY 40014 starting at 10:30am. The family invites all those that knew her to come and participate. We are encouraging people to wear goofy hats to celebrate her love of hat day for the Kentucky Derby. A birthday cake to celebrate her life and birthday will be cut and enjoyed by all in her memory. Brooms will be provided.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 10, 2019
