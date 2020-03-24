|
Ferrell Adkins Brown
Floyds Knobs - Ferrell Adkins Brown, 89 years of age passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on January 10, 1931 in Leavenworth, IN to the late Edward and Hazel Adkins. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard "Bud" Brown, her daughter Carolyn Brown, and her son Terry Brown. Our mom was a kind and loving beautiful soul, but had the heart of a lion where her children and grandchildren were concerned. Family meant everything to her and she was always there for us. In this uncertain world we live in , there was always one thing we could count on, our Mom's unconditional love.
Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn Sonne, son, Charles "Tony" Brown (Nancy), sisters, Betty Dawson (Jack), and Wanda Jones (Rick Cunningham), grandchildren, Erin Goodman (Brian), Ashley Jerdonek (Andrew), Alli Chastain (Jacob), and Kenley Brown.
Visitation and funeral services are all private under the direction of Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. She will be entombed at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Hosparus of Southern Indiana, including Emily (CNA), Joan (RN), and Cami (RN), for their excellent care.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020