Finley Jerome (Jim) Brewer Jr.
1938 - 2020
Finley (Jim) Jerome Brewer Jr.

West Point - Finley Jerome (Jim) Brewer Jr., 82, was called home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2020, after being diagnosed with Leukemia and struggling several months with health issues. Finley J. was born in Roan Mountain, TN on March 16, 1938; Son of Finley J. Sr. and Emma Mae Brewer. He left home at 17 to join the United States Air Force as a radar traffic controller. He was honorably discharged in July of 1963. He met and later married Norma Jean Odle on March 21, 1959. In 1977, Brother Gerald Skaggs preached him the gospel and he was saved and baptized and later joined Rockford View United Baptist Church where he remained a faithful member until his death. He enjoyed serving the Lord with his family and was so proud of his oldest son, Larry, being a minister.

Finley J. was a retired semi-truck driver and up to his death, a professional multi GRAMMY-nominated musician. He drove many miles in a semi and tour buses and felt blessed to be able to perform with his youngest son and two grandsons touring internationally with Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers.

He was one-of-a-kind and will be missed dearly by his family, church friends, and fans.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 12:00 pm on Thursday, September 17th, 2020 at Rockfordview United Baptist Church with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






Published in Courier-Journal on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
SEP
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Rockfordview United Baptist Church
SEP
17
Burial
Louisville Memorial Gardens West
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
