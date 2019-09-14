|
Flavius Joseph May, Jr.
Shepherdsville - Mr. Flavius Joseph May, Jr., age 63, of Shepherdsville, KY returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, September 13, 2019. Mr. May was born on October 12, 1955 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to F.J. May, Sr. and the late Rubie Lavelle (Carpenter) May. Mr. May was a faithful member of Little Flock Baptist Church and the owner and operator of Flavius May Custom Carpentry.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 44 years, Candi (Rayhill) May; son, Brandon May (Amy); grandsons, Jacob and Samuel May; father, F.J. May, Sr.; brother, Robert Wendell May (Twila); and sisters, Myra May Sumner (Jeff), Jeanine May Redman (Jerry) and Marilyn May Grissom.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12 pm at Little Flock Baptist Church (5500 N Preston Hwy.) with interment to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday, from 1 pm until 8 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) and on Saturday from 10 am until the time of service at the church. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019