Flora M. Andrews
Louisville - passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was a former employee of the Olive Garden and a Baptist by faith.
She is survived by her children; Willie Andrews, Patricia Phillips, Michael Andrews, Cherie Andrews, Jacquelyn Andrews, Dianna Andrews and Sharon Andrews. 12 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren.
Funeral: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Elim Baptist Church, 3114 Greenwood Avenue. Visitation; 5-8 P.M. Friday, November 8, 2019 at G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc., 1935 W. Broadway Street. Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019