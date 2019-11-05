Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Elim Baptist Church
3114 Greenwood Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Flora Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flora M. Andrews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Flora M. Andrews Obituary
Flora M. Andrews

Louisville - passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was a former employee of the Olive Garden and a Baptist by faith.

She is survived by her children; Willie Andrews, Patricia Phillips, Michael Andrews, Cherie Andrews, Jacquelyn Andrews, Dianna Andrews and Sharon Andrews. 12 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren.

Funeral: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Elim Baptist Church, 3114 Greenwood Avenue. Visitation; 5-8 P.M. Friday, November 8, 2019 at G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc., 1935 W. Broadway Street. Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Flora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -