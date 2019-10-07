|
|
Florence Agnes Andres Renn
Floyds Knobs - Florence Agnes Andres Renn, 96, of Floyd's Knobs, Indiana passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. Florence was born on July 31, 1923 to the late George A. and Mary J. (Libs) Andres.
Florence was a graduate of New Albany High School. She retired from the Census Bureau but she also worked at the Army Ammunition Plant, and in her younger days at the Seinsheimer Shirt factory.
She was a long time member of St Joe Hill Catholic Church, where she had served as past president of the Seniors Group. She served many years as Woman's Leader for the Floyd County Farm Bureau organization. She was a dedicated 4-H leader during her children's formative years. She loved playing cards and played every Monday with her St Joe card group buddies. The Floyd County Senior Games was an annual event in which she always participated, proud of all the medals she won and friends she made. Florence loved getting out of the house to see the sights and socialize.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth J Renn; siblings, Katherine Eberle, Hubert, Phillip, Leroy, James, Wilhelmina Beavin and Wilfred Andres.
She is survived by her children, Monica Jenkins (Omar), Wanda Bilkey (Ren), Peggy Renn (Tom Sklodoski), Robin Heitz, and Bruce Renn (Carla); grandchildren, Jennifer Heitz, Laura Jenkins, Katie Carter (Jonathan) and Eric Renn (Kris) and 6 great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian burial will be conducted on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. John Paul II Catholic Church- St. Joe Hill Chapel, 2605 W St Joe Rd, Sellersburg, IN 47172 with burial to follow in St. Joe Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 pm on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 East Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana 47150.
The family would like to thank nieces Verla Beavin, Nancy Meiners, Mary Pat Seng Butler, and Sue Harrington who showed her many kindnesses and got her out of the house for good times. Also much thanks to nephew Leo Beavin for his help and thoughtfulness.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation to St John Paul II, St Joe Campus, 2605 W St Joe Road, Sellersburg, Indiana 47182. Friends and family may sign her guestbook at www.kraftfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019