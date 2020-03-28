|
Florence Bell
Louisville - Mrs. Florence M (Kent) Bell, age 92, of Louisville returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on February 27, 1928 to the late James and Florence (Heit) Kent. Mrs. Bell was a member of Saint Luke Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Walter Bell, Sr.; granddaughter, Missy Bell; and brothers, Arthur and Louie Kent.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Marcella "Marcie" Coleman, Charles "Butch" Bell (Marie), Gerald "Jerry" Bell (Doris), Becky Ford, Kathleen "Kathy" Cowan (Steve), Margaret "Margee" Gaines (Rodney) and Ramona "Mona" Waltermire (Donnie); 20 grandchildren and one granddaughter, Jaclyn that lived with her; 27 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.
The family has chosen cremation. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) are handling the arrangements. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.
www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020