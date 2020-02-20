|
Florence Margaret "Love" Kirtley
Louisville - Florence Margaret "Love" Kirtley, 101, was received into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was the former Florence Margaret Eubanks, a homemaker, and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Love was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for over 80 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William J. Kirtley and her five siblings, Edith Green, Robert and Jesse Eubanks, Georgia Hellmann, and Eugenia "Jeannie" Hauntz.
Love is survived by her two children, William Michael "Mike" Kirtley and Teri D. Schneider (Anthony "Tony"); granddaughter, Emily Gahm (Chris) and their children, Porter, Parker, Maggie, Annabel and Peyton; grandson, Lance M. Kirtley (Devin) and their children, Landon, Kylan and Callahan.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, in St. Matthews, followed by burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the funeral home.
Special thanks to Sandi Green and Nicolette Greene of Hosparus and to Donna Brenzel for their wonderful care and support.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the donor's .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020