Florence Marie Gall
Glenview - Florence "Flo" Marie Gall was born in Wishek, North Dakota on November 8, 1936. She entered Heaven's gates on February 13, 2020.
Her love of God and children guided her to treasured years of teaching fourth and fifth grades after Wartburg College in Iowa. Her eyes would always gleam when she spoke of her teaching experiences and students in North Dakota, Oregon and Minnesota.
Florence married the love of her life, Stanley A. Gall, also of Wishek, North Dakota, on August 17, 1958. Florence and Stanley grew up together, were high school sweethearts and enjoyed 62 years of marriage. Her "Stan" was her world and her love.
Florence taught elementary school in St. Paul, MN while Stanley completed medical school at the University of Minnesota. Always the cheerleader and team player, she created beautiful homes as her and Stanley made medical career moves from Minneapolis, Portland, Washington, DC, Miami, Durham, Chicago and finally to Louisville. Along that journey, she happily gave unconditional love to her four children. Her positive, giving, and selfless nature came through in all she did, especially so with her family, the nexus of her life.
This beautiful soul was attuned to art and nature, giving in that celebration at the Duke University Art Museum Docent Program (Durham, NC) and The Speed Art Museum Alliance Program (Louisville, KY) and the Women's Club of Louisville. She enjoyed entertaining family, friends and colleagues; collecting art; giving gifts; traveling; cooking; fashion and design.
Florence was born to Ferdinand and Eva Ketterling of Wishek, North Dakota, and is survived by her three sisters, Erna Hoffman (Carl) of Arlington, VA; Dorothy Schubert (Warren) of Wishek, ND, and Linda Sullivan (Brock) of Sedona, AZ.
Florence is survived by her devoted husband, Stanley A. Gall, MD, her son Stanley A. Gall, Jr., MD (Margaret) of Kingsport, TN, daughter Kathryn Sreenan (Casey) of Jupiter, FL, son Mark Gall of Bloomington, IN and son Thomas Gall (Spencer) of Portland, OR. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Kristen Samardzic, MD (Srdan) of San Diego, CA, Emily Gall, MD of Boston, MA, Heidi Gall of Brooklyn NY, Calvin Gall of Bozeman, MT, Jack Gall of Louisville, KY and one great grandson, William Stanley Samardzic of San Diego, CA.
Her husband Stanley lovingly cared for her, especially, the last 10 years of her life. The family gives him their greatest gratitude for his stalwart, rare and superb care and dedication.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00PM at St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church at 6710 Wolf Pen Branch Road in Harrods Creek, KY 40027. A service celebrating her life will be held the following day on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00AM, also at St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church, with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to: The Florence M. Gall Christian Childhood Education Fund, St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church, 6710 Wolf Pen Branch Road, Harrod's Creek, KY 40027.
Be still and know that I am God. Psalm 46:10
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020