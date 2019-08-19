|
Florence "Pat" Michael
St. Louis, MO - Florence "Pat" Michael of St. Louis, MO, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, in Louisville, KY, at the age of 91.
Born in Pinckneyville, IL, to Clara (Kurtz) and William Kellerman, Pat grew up on the family's farm. As a teenager, she and her sisters Aileen and Lucille moved to St. Louis and she worked in the garment industry.
She later worked for many years at Famous-Barr Co. department stores as a sales clerk in women's wear. She lived in South St. Louis most of her life. She has been cared for by family in Louisville for the last several years.
Pat enjoyed being outdoors. She enjoyed the beach, walking, and visiting the Missouri Botanical Garden and later in life took golf lessons. She liked car rides in the country and traveling throughout the US; she and her husband Fred took two trips to Europe.
Pat kept an immaculate home, and was an expert cook and baker. She gardened and fed the backyard wildlife. She was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, an avid moviegoer, and enjoyed stage shows and musicals. She proudly earned her GED in 2001.
Besides her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her four sisters and two brothers. Her husband Fred H. Michael, Jr. preceded her in death in 2007. She is survived by her two sons, David (Ann) Calandro and Gary (Gail) Michael and her brother Stanley Kellerman. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
The family wishes to thank the many staff of Hosparus Health of Louisville for their providing a high level of care to Pat.
Expressions of sympathy may be given to Missouri Botanical Garden, St. Louis or Hosparus Health of Louisville
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 19, 2019