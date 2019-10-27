Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Florence (Beatty) Oller

Florence (Beatty) Oller Obituary
Florence (Beatty) Oller

LOUISVILLE - 87, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019.

She was a native of Grayson Co., KY, a homemaker and member of Faith Chapel General Baptist Church.

Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Oller; parents, Elza and Dimple (Payton) Beatty; brother, Mitchell Beatty and sister, Marcalene Williams.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Harp; grandson, Brad Harp (Alicia); great-grandsons, Jaxon, Roman and Nixon Harp and brother, Bryan Beatty (Renorma).

Her funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial at Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday at Highlands.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2019
