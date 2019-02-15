|
|
Florence Payne
Louisville - Florence Payne, 83 passed away February 11, 2019 surrounded by a loving family. She was a member of Greater Salem Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter Constance (Michael) King; a son Robert E. Payne, III (Alice); grandchildren: John Michael King (Jennifer), Robert E. Payne, IV., Maranda A. King and Renada Dudley.
Services 2 PM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her church located at 1009 West Chestnut Street. Visitation on Saturday at the church from 12-2 PM. Burial Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 15, 2019