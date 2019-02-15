Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Greater Salem Baptist Church
1009 West Chestnut Street
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Greater Salem Baptist Church
1009 West Chestnut Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Payne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence Payne Obituary
Florence Payne

Louisville - Florence Payne, 83 passed away February 11, 2019 surrounded by a loving family. She was a member of Greater Salem Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter Constance (Michael) King; a son Robert E. Payne, III (Alice); grandchildren: John Michael King (Jennifer), Robert E. Payne, IV., Maranda A. King and Renada Dudley.

Services 2 PM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at her church located at 1009 West Chestnut Street. Visitation on Saturday at the church from 12-2 PM. Burial Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.