|
|
Florence Ruth Walker Karp
Louisville - 81, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeffrey Rollie Walker and Ora Lee Carter Walker; brothers, Rollie and George Walker; and sisters, Mabel Pratt, Edna Hendrickson, and Linnie Monroe.
She is survived by her loving partner of 25 years, Billy Willbanks; children, Pam Karp, Mike Karp (Gail), and Brian Karp, Jr. (Amy); sister, Mary Bracksieck; grandchildren, Jennifer, Philip, Hayden, Mikayla, Payton, Morgan, and Brady; and great-grandchildren, Abby, Chloe, George, and Mitchell.
Visitation will be from 11:00am - 6:00pm on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. A Prayer Service will be held at 3:00pm during the visitation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020