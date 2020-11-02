1/1
Florence Verda Taylor
Florence Verda Taylor

Louisville - Florence Verda Taylor, 98, of Louisville, KY passed away on Sunday November 1, 2020 at Essex Nursing and Rehab Center, after a series of struggles with pneumonia and infection.

Verda was one of sixteen children born to Vernon C. and Anne (Nichols) Ferren. Her parents preceded her in death in 1948 in a tragic accident claiming them along with an aunt. Early on she became the surrogate mother to the remaining children, who were still at home, and nurtured them until they were able to move on.

She was a stay at home mother to her sons William Eldon and Lynn Hershel until both had left home for work and college. She worked as a lunchroom worker for Jefferson County Public School System at Western High School and she was loved by students and staff. After her retirement, she returned to home life as a loving, faithful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, William Henry Taylor, numerous brothers and sisters, daughter-in-law, Judy Carolyn Taylor, grandchildren Steven Eldon Taylor, and Kimberly Ann Taylor Overton.

She is survived by her two children, William Eldon (Carol), The Villages, FL, Lynn Hershel (Peggy), Louisville, KY, along with grandchildren, Laura (Charlie), Brock (Brook), Tyler, Kayla, Kimberleigh and 7 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be from 10:30 am until time of service.

Due to Covid restrictions masks are required to be worn during visitation and service and social distancing is expected.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:30 - 01:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
NOV
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
