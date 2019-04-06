|
|
Florene Stinnett
Louisville - Florene F. Stinnett, 97, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
She was a retired dispatcher for Sears Roebuck where she worked for 25 years, and a member of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church and the Jolly Elders group.
Florene was preceded in death by her husbands Joseph Simms and James E. Stinnett, and daughter-in-law Mary Jean. She is survived by two sons, Bob Simms and Garry Simms Sr. (Dianna); a sister, Ruth McIntyre; grandchildren, Garry Jr, Ashley, Zack, Robbie, and Bryan; and great-grandchildren, Trevor, Evan, Emmy, Kaylyn, Allie, Tanner, and Tyler.
Her funeral service will be held at 12:00 Monday at Arch L. Heady & Sons Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd, followed by burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Sunday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 6, 2019