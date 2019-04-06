Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
For more information about
Florene Stinnett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florene Stinnett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florene Stinnett


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Florene Stinnett Obituary
Florene Stinnett

Louisville - Florene F. Stinnett, 97, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

She was a retired dispatcher for Sears Roebuck where she worked for 25 years, and a member of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church and the Jolly Elders group.

Florene was preceded in death by her husbands Joseph Simms and James E. Stinnett, and daughter-in-law Mary Jean. She is survived by two sons, Bob Simms and Garry Simms Sr. (Dianna); a sister, Ruth McIntyre; grandchildren, Garry Jr, Ashley, Zack, Robbie, and Bryan; and great-grandchildren, Trevor, Evan, Emmy, Kaylyn, Allie, Tanner, and Tyler.

Her funeral service will be held at 12:00 Monday at Arch L. Heady & Sons Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd, followed by burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Sunday.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now