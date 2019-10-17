Services
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Flossie Shannon
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Little Sisters of the Poor.
15 Audubon Plaza Drive
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Little Sisters of the Poor
15 Audubon Plaza Drive
Flossie A. Shannon


1923 - 2019
Louisville - 96, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

She was the former Flossie A. Faulkner, a native of Limestone County AL, and a member and former deacon at Eastern Parkway Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Foster Edward Shannon; and a son, Michael Ray Shannon.

She is survived by her sons, Dallas Edward Shannon (Jill) and Joe E. Shannon (Lou); eight grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held at 1 p. m. Monday at Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Drive with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a. m. to 1 p. m. Monday at Little Sisters of the Poor.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor.

Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
