|
|
Flossie A. Shannon
Louisville - 96, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
She was the former Flossie A. Faulkner, a native of Limestone County AL, and a member and former deacon at Eastern Parkway Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Foster Edward Shannon; and a son, Michael Ray Shannon.
She is survived by her sons, Dallas Edward Shannon (Jill) and Joe E. Shannon (Lou); eight grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held at 1 p. m. Monday at Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Audubon Plaza Drive with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 a. m. to 1 p. m. Monday at Little Sisters of the Poor.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor.
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019