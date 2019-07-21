|
Flossie Florine Scott
Louisville - Flossie Florine Scott, 95, died Friday, July 19, 2019.
She worked as a bookkeeper at Floyd Schanz Plumbing and Marine Electric Company for many years and retired from The Barbee Company. After retirement, she volunteered alongside her husband at Audubon Hospital in the Senior Friend Program. Later, she also volunteered in the Care Ministry at Southeast Christian Church where she was a member.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Scott.
She is survived by a daughter, Janice Spicer; grandchildren, Saundra Bussell and Scott Spicer; and great grandchildren, Bailey and Shelby Bussell.
Her funeral is 3pm Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with private burial. Visitation is after 12pm Monday until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019