Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Midwest Church of Christ
2115 Garland Avenu
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Midwest Church of Christ
2115 Garland Avenue
View Map
Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemeter
Radcliff, KY
View Map
Floyd A. Rivers Obituary
Floyd A. Rivers

Louisville - 87, passed away March 26, 2019. He was an Army and an Air Force veteran, a retired Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service and a member of Midwest Church of Christ

Survivors are his wife, Ethel M. Rivers; brothers, Wilbert and George Rivers; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10-12 noon Friday with Funeral Services at noon both at the church 2115 Garland Avenue. Burial: 10 am Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff. Arrangements entrusted to G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
