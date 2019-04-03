|
Floyd A. Rivers
Louisville - 87, passed away March 26, 2019. He was an Army and an Air Force veteran, a retired Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service and a member of Midwest Church of Christ
Survivors are his wife, Ethel M. Rivers; brothers, Wilbert and George Rivers; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 10-12 noon Friday with Funeral Services at noon both at the church 2115 Garland Avenue. Burial: 10 am Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff. Arrangements entrusted to G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019