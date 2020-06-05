Floyd E. ReevesLouisville - Floyd E. Reeves, 89, a native of Bristol, Maine, died June 4, 2020 at U of L Jewish Hospital.He was preceded in death by his wife, Claudia Joyce Montgomery Reeves, his father, Samuel Reeves, mother, Mildred Tarr and his four siblings.He is survived by his sons, Claud M."Monty" Reeves (Kelli), Jay E. M. Reeves (Julia) and 5 grandsons, Samuel, Alexander, Jonathon, Anderson and David.A memorial service will be in Maine at a later date. No flowers please.Memorial gifts may be sent to Bristol, Maine Fire and Rescue or the Kentucky Humane Society.