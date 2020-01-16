|
Floyd Ventress "Vennie" Wilkins
Louisville - Floyd Ventress "Vennie" Wilkins, 74, of Louisville passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
Vennie was born in Caneyville, KY. to the late Nachel & Kathleen Wilkins. He is a member of Douglas Hills Church of Christ and had retired from Park Aerial Surveys Inc. Vennie was the first Easter Seals poster child.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Jeanie (Moser) Wilkins; a sister, Janice Snyder (Dan); a brother, Marshall Wilkins (Phyliss).
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 - 6:00 Sunday.
Memorial gifts to his church
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020