Floyd W. GlassLouisville - Floyd W. Glass, 62, passed away November 1, 2020 at St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.He was born July 15, 1958 in Brownsville, Kentucky.He is preceded in death by his father, Gordon William Glass.]He was an avid U of L Fan.He loved camping and fishing.He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will be truly missed.He is survived by his loving wife, Cherry Glass; mother, Dorothy Glass; children, Brandi Smith (Dan), Jason Glass (Rachael); brother, Shawn Glass (Shannon); grandchildren, James Glass, Tyler Glass, Alex Glass, Steven Glass, Katelynn Smith.Service will be November 19, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, Kentucky 40216.Visitation will be November 18, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery.